Photos: Rita Dominic’s Protruding Stomach Sparks Pregnancy Talks

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has got some fans talking online after she was seen with protruding stomach in new photos.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to her Instagram page to share some breathtaking photos of her rocking a red dress.

Rita Dominic also had a beautiful hairstyle and light makeup that made her stunning.

She captioned the photos, “The 6th slide is my mood for the weekend”

However, some netizens and ‘womb watchers’ while reacting to the photos claimed the actress is pregnant and stormed her comment section with congratulatory messages.

kristfemi23 wrote: “The 6th slide to distract us from seeing the baby bump on the first picture….. Can’t be distracted”

sugachi04 wrote: “Is that a baby bump mummy😍? Ok.. make I remove eyes… Til wen u wil tell us”

sincerlysham wrote: “First picture baby bump. Beautiful lady in red”

adaeze.onuigbo wrote: “Beautiful mommy. You can’t do no wrong with fashion atall”

travelchannels.tour wrote: “the smile is so pure and undiluted like that of an innocent babe”

pusah_k wrote: “That is it, beautiful baby bump”

zinnyhairfactory wrote: “that guy dancing Nawa o . Mean while is that baby on the way?”

eyebreakrules wrote: “The smile is contagious happy weekend ma’am”

ladymorenike wrote: “I see the baby tummy”

tillybaby wrote: “Beautiful congratulations mama”

maxwelldoe1 wrote: “I don’t know why I can stop looking at your pictures you are such a beautiful soul and I would love to meet you in person”