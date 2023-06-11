Oyo: Makinde To Inaugurate 10th House Of Assembly Wednesday

Governor Seyi Makinde announced on Sunday (today) that he would inaugurate the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023.

Naija News reports that the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly, inaugurated on June 10, 2019, was dissolved by the Governor last Friday.

This was in line with Section 105, sub-section (1) of the 1999 Constitution.

According to the governor, Wednesday’s event would be at the inaugural sitting of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Parliament Building, Secretariat Ibadan.

The event would be graced by the Governor and other distinguished guests and friends of the lawmakers in and outside the state.

This is also in line with the powers conferred on Governor Makinde under Section 105, sub-section (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria to proclaim the inauguration of the new House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will lead a procession to the grave site of the late Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu will join leaders of pro-democracy groups and Civil Society Organisations to celebrate the acclaimed freest and fairest poll in the political history of Nigeria.

The event is part of activities marking the celebration of the 2023 democracy day in Nigeria, Naija News reports.

The Lagos State Governor will deliver a Keynote Speech at the 30th Anniversary of June 12, organized by Alliance For Yoruba Democratically Movements, themed: “30 Years After June 12: Tactics and Strategy for Sustainable Democracy in the Future Years.”

The Governor will also take part in a procession to the residence of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, to lay a wreath at the grave of the deceased.