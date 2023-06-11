‘Otedola, Dangote, Elumelu Do Not Eat Three Square Meals’ – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has urged Nigerians to unlearn their habits of daily three square meals.

Naija News reports that the thespian in a post via his Instagram page advised Nigerians not to confine themselves to eating three meals because it was one of the lifestyles brought to the country by the British.

According to the movie star, there is nothing good about the three square meals, especially with the trend of people trying to stay healthy and fit.

Kanayo said people can eat more than three times a day, but it should be done in bits, citing Nigerian billionaires Tony Elumelu, Aliko Dangote, and Femi Otedola as examples.

He added that the aforementioned business moguls do not confine themselves to the British model of three square meals.

He said, “There are certain lifestyles the West brought us but the British brought closer and one of them is eating three square meals, nahhhh, there is nothing good about three square meals, especially now that people are trying to be in good shape with their eating habits.

“You can actually eat five times a day or more but in small bits. Three square meals that confine you to eating heavily in the morning, afternoon and night is a no.

“Say no to three square meals and be ingot health. You can see the likes of Dangote, Otedola, and Tony Elumelu, you can see their shape and you think they eat three square meals, no, they eat more than that I supposed but in very small bits. So unlearn three square meals and be healthy”