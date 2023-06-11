Married Man Dating BBNaija’s Chomzy Opens Up Romantic Relationship

A Nigerian married man, identified as Rich Figo, reportedly dating former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Chomzy, has opened up on their romantic relationship.

Naija News reports that the female reality TV star has been trending on social media platforms after reports made the rounds online that she is dating a married man.

Figo’s wife also shared photos online alleging she is a victim of domestic violence following her husband’s extra-marital affair with Chomzy.

Reacting to the allegation, Figo in a post on his Instagram story issued a disclaimer, stating he is not married.

According to him, their union crashed last year and the ex-wife is not the mother of their baby.

He further warned that people should stop criticizing Chomzy over the reports of their romantic relationship.

He added that the reality TV star made him heal from heartbreak when his ex-wife dumped him for another man and woman.

He wrote: “#Disclaimer please ooo I am not married ooo I broke up with that girl since last year and she isn’t the mother of my child thou and I just got into a new relationship recently pple should f*cking mind their business anyways just for your information.

“Stop dragging Chomzy that girl made me heal from heart brake when my xxx dumped me for another man/woman #mind your business and face your own family… Umu Bingo”