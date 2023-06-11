How Did Lawan Return To Senate After Jostling For APC Presidential Ticket? Okorocha Asks

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has expressed wonder how Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, returned to the senate without participating in a primary election.

The senator representing Imo West recalled how he and Lawan were all out for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket months ago but all lost to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News understands that Lawan will be representing Yobe North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate after his botched attempt to be elected the presidential candidate of the APC in the last election.

By the provision of the Electoral Act, the Senate President’s participation in the primary meant he would not be able to contest the Yobe North senatorial ticket of the APC.

Recall that Bashir Machina was declared the winner of the primary election monitored by INEC. The supreme court in a verdict, however, affirmed Lawan as the authentic candidate.

Speaking, however, during the valedictory session of the 9th Senate on Saturday, Okorocha, who is not returning to the senate, wondered how Lawan made it.

The former Governor said: “I did not contest for the senate this period. I only contested for the office of the president. You are a very smart politician. How you came back to the Senate is another chapter in our political history that we need to discuss.

“I was there in the field with you running for president, I never knew how you were able to meander, leaving some of us. Next time you must teach me how to do that,” he said.

In his response, Lawan said: “It was easy. I was there with you in the field and after our defeat, my constituents thought they needed me again. They asked for me to come back and it was a tortious journey because we had to go through the courts.

“I didn’t even appeal the judgement that did not give me the contest. The party and the stakeholders appealed on my behalf up to the supreme court, so there is nothing critical or remarkable. In fact, you have nothing to learn from it.”