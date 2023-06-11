Good Samaritan Who Rescued Baby Abandoned On Roadside Shares Heartwarming Photo

A young Nigerian man, identified as BenKingsley Nwashara, who rescued a 2-year-old girl dumped on the roadside in the Agbani area of Enugu state in June 2022, has shared a heartwarming photo ahead of the little girl’s birthday celebration.

Naija News reports that Nwashara in a Twitter post claimed that the baby was battered by heavy rainfall while the market women in the area made no attempt to rescue her.

Nwashara who has been responsible for the upkeep, said the girl was cleaned up and fed as instructed by the DPO of Agbani Police Station.

In a new post on his Twitter page, the good samaritan said they went out to celebrate his birthday, he, however, mentioned that the little girl’s birthday will be on June 17 which is the day he found her.

Poly Ibadan Reacts To Viral Ritual Video

In other news, the management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has explained that the short video of students clad in white and half naked that went viral is not a ritual activity as being rumoured.

The Registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Fawale, in a statement in Ibadan on Saturday, explained that the said video was the performance of students from the Art and Design department during their 2023 departmental week.

Recall, a trending video circulating on social media showed where some students sacrificing and feasting on ritual in broad daylight on the campus.

“The scene on the video is to educate, orientate and discourage the minds of the youth, especially students, not to engage in money rituals and other social vices.

“Not that the act was real within the campus as it has been rumoured,” Fawale said.