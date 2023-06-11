Cabal Used Emefiele Against Tinubu – Ohanaeze Backs CBN Gov’s Suspension

Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to suspend the controversial Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that Tinubu had, through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced the suspension of Emefiele.

Emefiele, replaced by Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as acting CBN governor, was subsequently arrested in Lagos and whisked to Abuja on a private jet by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking to DailyPost, Ohanaeze said the controversial CBN boss allowed himself to be destroyed by the cabals that controlled former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Ohanaeze’s Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said Emefiele played into the hands of the cabals that never wanted Bola Tinubu to become president.

Isiguzoro said: “Emefiele allowed himself to be destroyed by cabals who never wanted Tinubu to become president.

“As a CBN governor, he shouldn’t have dabbled into the murky waters of politics and having been pushed to run for APC presidential primaries against others, especially Tinubu.

“We see Emefiele’s suspension as good riddance to bad rubbish, the arrest of Emefiele is in the right direction, and Ohanaeze applauds it.

“Emefiele’s continued stay in office will undermine Tinubu’s presidency, and it’s in the right direction.”