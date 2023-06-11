Akpabio Visits Edwin Clark, Seeks Support For Senate President Bid (Photos)

Former Niger Delta affairs minister, Godswill Akpabio, has sought the support of Edwin Clark, the convenor of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Akpabio, currently the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chosen candidate for the senate president position, discussed his plans with Clark at the latter’s Abuja home.

He assured Clark, an Ijaw leader, that if he becomes the Senate president, the Niger Delta region will receive more attention.

Akpabio said, “I am here today, not to only tell you about the zoning arrangement but to formally tell you that I am coming out once again, to make you, the south-south region and the entire country proud and to also receive your blessings and prayers for the task ahead.”

Clark, in response, encouraged the 10th assembly to promote unity in Nigeria by electing Akpabio.

He warned that the division in the country could deepen if all top leadership positions are held by Muslims.

Clark said, “The North cannot do it alone. And we the South cannot do it alone. We should be equal partners. If all the positions are taken by Muslims, then we don’t have a country and the division continues.

“The president of Nigeria is a Muslim. The vice president of Nigeria is a Muslim. The chief justice of Nigeria is a Muslim. The chief of staff to the president is a Muslim.

“The speaker of the House of Representatives they are going to elect is a Muslim. So what kind of country are we going to have?

“It is time to heal our land and in so doing, what I expect of the 10th senate is to give the position of the senate president to a Christian senator from the south-south.

“Therefore, the president of the senate should be supported to emerge from the south-south. A south-south senator, who is a Christian.

“So, I am happy you are here and you have my blessings to become the next senate president.”

