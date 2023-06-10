Photos: Reactions As Yemi Alade Flaunts End Result Of Doing 50 Squats Daily

Nigerian female Afrobeat singer, Yemi Alade, has sparked mixed reactions after taking to social media to flaunt her new look.

Naija News reports that the ‘Johnny’ crooner who revealed she is currently in London, shared adorable photos via her Instagram page on Saturday.

Showing off her backside, Yemi Alade said her new look is a result of an intense daily workout session.

She wrote: “50 squats a day”

Reacting, some Nigerians gushed over the photos while others urged her to hit the studio and sing a new song.

See photos below:

jenifer_chy1 wrote: “Please we need music not nyash. Aunty Leave the gym & enter studio”

ksolo_hitz wrote: “Many ladies go begin do 1000 squats but the stubborn yansh no go still come out”

lifeoflagos wrote: “Body aside , Yemi is one very beautiful lady and she’s not dramatic . God now bless her with good skin and beautiful shape”

kemoqueen wrote: “Squat doesn’t build the ass but focus more on thigh muscles. Glute bridges build the ass muscle better”

phosholy wrote: “Yemi with dis back view. u will live long just say Amen”

olorifamino wrote: “Yemi so you Dey hide a lot of things from we?”

lovedones wrote: “This woman no even get problem. She in her lane aiming her bags and catching cruise while at it”

domingos wrote: “She has always been thick. All natural, how i like my women”