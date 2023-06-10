Fani-Kayode Reacts As DSS Confirms Emefiele’s Arrest

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has mocked the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Naija News reports that the DSS, in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed the arrest of the embattled suspended CBN Governor.

Recall that the DSS had initially denied arresting the controversial apex bank boss after he was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on Friday evening.

In a lengthy post via his verified Twitter page on Saturday, Fani-Kayode said the suspended apex bank boss was arrested this morning and flown to the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

The former minister also commended the DSS for their swift action and professionalism, stating that the arrest is a refreshing and encouraging display of heroic, courageous, and decisive leadership by the Director General and President Bola Tinubu.

He wrote: “The DSS finally arrested Godwin Emefiele, the erstwhile Governor of Central Bank, this morning and flew him to Abuja. Look at him in this video looking like a wet chicken and trembling in his shoes.

“I commend the DSS for their swift action and professionalism. This is another first for them and a refreshing and encouraging display of heroic, courageous, and decisive leadership by their DG and our new President. They now have in their custody Nigeria’s greatest sponsor of terrorism and most ardent promoter of secession, a heartless crook and bloodthirsty and sadistic war criminal, and a man who tried to subvert the democratic process on the orders of his co-conspirators and sponsors.

“I have no doubt that he will spill the beans and name many names once the interrogation begins. He will not go down alone: those he worked and fronted for will go down with him. God bless the DSS and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for proving to the world that we are not a nation of common criminals and rogues and that there is still hope for justice for the common man and the weak and vulnerable in society.”