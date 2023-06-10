El-Rufai Will Be A Major Player In Tinubu’s Government – Umahi

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, will play key role in the Bola Tinubu government, despite the controversy surrounding him in the last few days.

Naija News reports that the Senator-elect and the immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, stated this during an interview on Arise Television on Friday.

When asked during the interview if Tinubu will distance himself from El-Rufai who was seen on video making a bigotry statement, Umahi said he does not think that would happen.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain stated that Tinubu will not distance himself from people who worked for his victory during the election because he rewards loyalty.

He said: “Mr President has not distanced himself from individuals that worked for him. All these people that worked for him, they have direct access to Mr President.

“There is no time I go to the villa that I don’t see these individuals. The president has in his heart the federal character of the nation and I believe strongly that he is a man that rewards faithfulness, he is a man that rewards diligence, he is a man that rewards honesty.

“So be assured that Mr President is not going to leave out people like el-Rufai and the rest of us that worked very hard for him.

“You can see his track records. He doesn’t betray anybody. So be very much assured that my good friend el-Rufai is going to play a major role.

“I’m not speaking for Mr President, but I’m speaking bearing in mind the character of him I know too well.”