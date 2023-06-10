Ben Bruce Beams As Son Graduates From American Varsity In Flying Colours

The former Senator representing Bayelsa East and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ben Murray-Bruce has celebrated his son, Cody Murray-Bruce after he graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

The proud father via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, shared photos of himself and some family members at the convocation ceremony on Instagram.

Although the former lawmaker did not reveal the actual course Cody studied, he said his son graduated from the university’s school of communication.

The proud father wrote, “Seated under the Chicago sky at Northwestern University, filled with pride and joy as my son, Cody, @cmbruce14, steps into his future.

“Graduation day at the School of Communications. This is his moment, this is our celebration.”

Murray-Bruce Hails Tinubu

Meanwhile,Ben Murray-Bruce, on Friday hailed President Bola Tinubu over key decisions made in the two weeks in office.

The media entrepreneur said the President is making “the right calls”, adding that he turned Lagos into the 6th largest economy in Africa, and now he is in charge of the largest economy in Africa.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, Murray-Bruce said Nigerians should watch out for Tinubu’s administration in the coming days, and

He wrote; “President Bola Tinubu is making the right calls. He turned Lagos into the 6th largest economy in Africa, and now he is in charge of the largest economy in Africa. Watch out.”