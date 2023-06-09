Zamfara: Police Officers Invade Matawalle’s House – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has reported an alleged unlawful search of the residence of the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, by police officers.

The officers, he claims, were looking for cars without possession of an arrest or search warrant.

Fani-Kayode strongly condemned the action, suggesting it was a vindictive move allegedly instigated by Matawalle’s successor.

The former Aviation Minister voiced his concerns and shared photographs of the incident on his Twitter handle.

In his own words: “This morning a detachment of policemen raided the home of my brother, the former Gov. of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle in Maradun. They claimed to be looking for cars.

“They did not have a search or arrest warrant and they claimed to be acting on the orders of the new Governor. This is unacceptable. It is not only vindictive but also lawless and it stands condemned.”

Naija News recalls that Matawalle lost to Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the governorship election held in March 2023.

Lawal upon taking over as Governor accused Matawalle of taking away properties of the state government.

See the pictures posted by Fani-Kayode below: