Video: Reactions As Labour Party Storm Court With HD TV To Prove Case Of ‘Stolen Mandate’

The Labour Party on Friday, June 9, stormed the presidential election tribunal with HD TV, in a bid to prove its case of ‘stolen mandate’.

Naija News reports that this comes after the tribunal admitted some evidence they brought regarding the 2023 presidential election.

It is expected that the party would play all video recordings of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmood Yakubu promising that the electoral results will be transmitted electronically.

They will also play other video evidence they have on the HD TV.

The latest development sparked mixed reactions among many Nigerians.

jayniesbae wrote: “No be everybody them dey tell go to court”

comfort_gabriella1 wrote: “Even after all this there is still no faith in the system,so even if he doesn’t win at the end of the day we won’t be surprised but we still hope for the best”

thefoodnetworkinng1 wrote: “Dem don tell who senior court make he “go court”…. Courtroom on fire,bring extinguisher”

jeffryprettypretty wrote: “Lets the games begin, Thiefnubu think he can steal Peter Obi mandate and go Scot free”

johnprince_osita wrote: “Ngige warned you all, God choose Peter obi because he is a man without a corrupt history. An upright man that will deliver Nigeria he is a man that can’t back out or collect money to back out , if tinubu like he should bring Jesus to Nigeria he must return the mandate he stole”

okcontactorltd wrote: “Our country is so Corrupt that even when we all know the truth,we feel that lies will always prevail”

obadeprince wrote: “I still maintain that it’s a waste of time, efforts and resources. Tinubu will not be alive and allow Obi or court to remove him from seat”

9jawoman wrote: “Everyday is for the thief, one day one day is for the owner. If you think your sins are palatable and fashionable, have you watched your bum bum on HD TV before”

femiladipo wrote: “Normal scenario. I hope people are aware that after LP and PDP presentation of their cases and facts, both APC and INEC will also provide their own counter facts and evidence too. May the law takes it course”