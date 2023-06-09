Nasarawa Assembly Crisis: Factional Speaker Protest Opening Of Assembly Complex To Rival Group

The factional Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Daniel Ogah-Ogazi has protested the opening of the Assembly complex which was sealed by the police on Wednesday.

Naija News earlier reported that the police in Nasarawa State sealed the Nasarawa House of Assembly Complex to prevent further crises that can lead to the breakdown of law and order.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the leadership crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly had taken a different turn with the emergence of two Speakers of the House.

On Tuesday crisis broke out at the Nasarawa State Assembly when the majority of lawmakers-elect stormed the Assembly complex as early as 3 am to stop the inauguration of the 7th Assembly in the state.

It was gathered that the leadership crisis in the Nasarawa Assembly erupted from claims that the state governor, Abdullahi Sule allegedly planned the inauguration of the 7th Assembly without 13 members of the House.

Following this, two factions of the House eventually produced two Speakers, the former speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, and a member representing Kokona East constituency, Mr Daniel Ogah Ogazi.

However, on Thursday, the police were reported to have opened the Assembly complex to the Balarabe-Abdullahi-led faction to convene an emergency sitting of the house where he swore in principal officers to run its affairs.

Balarabe-Abdullahi noted that the names of the principal officers were selected after due consultations with the State Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

Addressing the house, Balarabe according to Daily Trust said, “Honourable members, the principal officers were selected after our meeting and due consultations with the State Working Committee of our great party, APC, and other relevant stakeholders in the state.”

Balarabe revealed that Hon. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu (APC- Keana) is the Majority Leader while Hon. Danladi Jatau (APC- Kokona West) is the Deputy Majority Leader.

Similarly, Hon. Larry Ven Bawa (APC- Akwanga North) is the Chief Whip of the House while Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara (APC- Awe South) is the Deputy Chief Whip of the House.

He said, “The minority caucus in the house sent the list of their minority principal positions as Hon. Musa Ibrahim Abubakar (NNPP- Doma South) as Minority Leader and Hon. Musa Saidu Gude (SDP- Uke/ Karshi) as Deputy Minority Leader. Hon. Solomon Akwashiki (SDP- Lafia Central) is the Minority Whip.”

However, the Ogah-Ogazi-led faction of the assembly has kicked against the opening of the assembly complex to its opposition group and has also refused the selection process of the principal officers of the house.

Balarabe was also reported to have inaugurated the only female legislator of the house, Hon. Hajara Danyaro (APC- Nasarawa Central), as well as approved the appointment of 20 special advisers for Governor Abdullahi Sule.