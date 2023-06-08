Nasarawa Assembly Under Lock Over Leadership Crisis

The police in Nasarawa State has sealed the Nasarawa House of Assembly Complex to prevent further crises that can lead to the breakdown of law and order.

Naija News reported on Wednesday that the leadership crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly had taken a different turn with the emergence of two Speakers of the House.

On Tuesday crisis broke out at the Nasarawa State Assembly when the majority of lawmakers-elect stormed the Assembly complex as early as 3 am to stop the inauguration of the 7th Assembly in the state.

It was gathered that the leadership crisis in the Nasarawa Assembly erupted from claims that the state governor, Abdullahi Sule allegedly planned the inauguration of the 7th Assembly without 13 members of the House.

Following this, two factions of the House eventually produced two Speakers, the former speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, and a member representing Kokona East constituency, Mr Daniel Ogah Ogazi.

According to Daily Trust, Balarabe-Abdullahi was elected at a sitting held at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affair, while Ogazi emerged as a speaker from the proceeding at the State Assembly complex.

This platform understands that while thirteen members-elect, including those from the opposition political parties, were believed to have supported Ogazi, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), 11 members were loyal to Balarabe-Abdullahi, who is also a member of the APC in the state.

However, giving further details on the reason the Assembly complex was closed down, the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel said the closure was on the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba.

Nansel in a statement said the commissioner gave the directive after consultation with other security agencies in the state.