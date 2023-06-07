Nasarawa Assembly Crisis: Drama, As Two Speakers Emerge

The leadership crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has taken a different turn with the emergence of two Speakers of the House.

Naija News reported on Tuesday that crisis broke out at the Nasarawa State Assembly when the majority of lawmakers-elect stormed the Assembly complex as early as 3 am to stop the inauguration of the 7th Assembly in the state.

It was gathered that the leadership crisis in the Nasarawa Assembly erupted from claims that the state governor, Abdullahi Sule allegedly planned the inauguration of the 7th Assembly without 13 members of the House.

It was gathered that the majority of assembly members gathered at the assembly gate as early as 3 am to protest against the planned inauguration without their presence.

According to the aggrieved members, the governor has no business interfering in the business of the assembly.

It was learnt from the Daily Sun, which witnessed the drama at the Assembly on Tuesday morning, that the assembly gate was occupied by the majority of members of about 13 out of 24.

The lawmakers disclosed that they had received information about a plan to exclude them from the proclamation and subsequently conduct an election to select the house’s leadership against the wishes of the majority.

However, in a twist of events, the two factions of the House eventually produced two Speakers, the former speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, and a member representing Kokona East constituency, Mr Daniel Ogah Ogazi.

According to Daily Trust, Balarabe-Abdullahi was elected at a sitting held at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affair, while Ogazi emerged as a speaker from the proceeding at the State Assembly complex.

It was gathered that Balarabe-Abdullahi was nominated by Hon Muhammed Adamu Omadefu Keana Constituency and seconded by Hon. Danladi Jatau of Kokona West.

The member representing Nasarawa Eggon East, Hon. Jacob Kudu was elected Deputy Speaker, from the Balarabe-Abdullahi camp.

The Acting Clerk of the House Mr. Ibrahim Musa administered the oath of office.