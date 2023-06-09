IPOB Bans Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother, Lawyer From Visiting Him In DSS Cell

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has slammed a ban on Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor and his younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu, stopping them from entering his cell at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters.

According to the group, Ejimakor and Kanu’s brother were bringing unknown individuals to his cell to act as his personal doctor thereby worsening his already deteriorating health.

IPOB noted that they would not sit back and watch some individuals try to endanger the life of their leader.

Speaking via a statement signed by the Head of the Directorate of State of IPOB, Chika Edoziem, the group maintained that the lead counsel of their leader is Barrister Mike Ozekhome assisted by Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, hence any issue concerning Kanu while he is detained at the DSS facility should be brought to their attention.

The statement read in part, “The lead counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the matter instituted against him by the Nigerian government, which is now before the Nigerian Supreme Court, is Barrister Mike Ozekhome SAN, assisted by Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor and others.

“Therefore, any issue concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while he is detained at the DSS facility, whether related to his health or otherwise, must be brought to the attention of the lead counsel. Barrister Alloy Ejimakor, Emmanuel Kanu, and others who are collaborating with them must retrace their steps and refrain from visiting the DSS office with individuals they claim to be doctors without the knowledge of Barrister Mike Ozekhome SAN, the lead counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“The Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra can no longer tolerate anyone or people who are either driven by pecuniary considerations or other motivations to endanger the life of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while in DSS custody.”