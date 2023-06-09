Dele Momodu Reacts To Sophia’s Anti-Davido Remarks

Media mogul, Dele Momodu on Friday celebrated his niece Sophia Momodu’s birthday on social media, urging her to “calm down”.

Naija News reports that the mother of one has been in the news for some time now claiming that she has been single-handedly raising her daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Momodu first hinted at Davido not taking up his fatherly responsibilities after she posted online about wanting to change her daughter’s surname from Adeleke to Momodu.

“My worst fear has happened to me, so I don’t think anything scares me in life anymore. I never wanted to raise a child alone, and I am doing it now. So what the f*ck is going to happen to me again?” she said in a recent Instagram live session.

Momodu, whose relationship with Davido was once strained due to the latter’s plan to take Imade away from her mother, urged Sophia to take it easy.

“Happy birthday to my darling @thesophiamomodu … As you add one year to your age today, may God almighty continue to grant you favour, grace, peace, wisdom, prosperity and excellent health… Above all, please CALM DOWN… Love you always,” he wrote on Instagram with a photo of Sophie and Imade.