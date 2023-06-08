Tinubu Speaks After Swearing-In Akume As SGF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as a distinguished public servant who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities.

Naija News reported that President Tinubu swore in the former Minister of Special Duties as the SGF at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

In a statement released via his verified Twitter page, President Tinubu said the former Governor of Benue State has a deep understanding of the workings of government.

The President said it was with great pleasure to have administered the Oath of Office and Allegiance to Akume to mark his official assumption of office.

Tinubu, therefore, expressed hope that Akume’s service in the new position will be to the benefit of the nation.

He wrote: “It was with great pleasure that I, today, administered the Oath of Office and Allegiance to Senator George Akume to mark his official assumption of office as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“As a distinguished public servant who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a deep understanding of the workings of government, I have no doubt that Senator Akume’s service in the new position will be to the benefit of our nation.”

Some of the dignitaries present at the swearing-in ceremony included Vice President, Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. FolasadeYemi-Esan and the spouse of the new SGF, Mrs. Regina Akume, among others.

Also, the National Working Committee (NWC) members of the All Progressives Congres (APC), and some serving, and former Governors were present at the event.