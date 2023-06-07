Just In: Tinubu Swears Akume In As SGF

A former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume, has been sworn in as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Naija News reports that Akume was sworn in on Wednesday by President Bola Tinubu at the council chamber.

The swearing-in happened at a brief ceremony, where Akume took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office in the presence of some dignitaries, including some serving and former Governors, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan and the spouse of the new SGF, Mrs Regina Akume, among others.

Recall that Akume served under the administration of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Tinubu had last week Friday announced his appointment and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff.