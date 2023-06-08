Popular Nigerian Former Senator Is Dead

Former Senator representing the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone in Anambra State, Clement Annie Okonkwo is dead.

Naija News reports that this was made known by Nigerian journalist cum Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu.

Although Momodu failed to reveal the circumstances surrounding Senator Okonkowo’s death but bid him farewell.

He wrote: “Good night dear Brother SENATOR ANNIE OKONKWO… May your gentle soul rest in peace”

His son, Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, is the House of Representatives Member-Elect for Idemili North and Idemili South Federal Constituencies, Anambra State.

According to reports online, the family of the deceased disclosed he died after a long battle with a Terminal Illness.

Okonkwo, who celebrated his 63 years birthday on 23 May 2023, gave up the ghost on Wednesday and details of his burial will be announced soon.

Family sources said, “recovering after taking proper treatment in the United States of America but relapsed a few days ago and died”

Annie Okoknowo obtained an Advanced Diploma in Management, from Harvard University, USA.

Entering the business world, Okonkwo built a conglomerate employing over 7,000 people that includes firms such as Reliance Telecomm, Clemco Industries, and Modern Communications.

After taking his seat in the Senate, he was appointed to committees on Upstream Petroleum Resources, Police Affairs, Environment (vice-chairman), and Agriculture.