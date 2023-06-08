Obaseki Sends First Batch Of Commissioner-nominees To Edo Assembly [Full List]

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has forwarded the names of the first batch of commissioner-nominees to the Edo State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

The SSG said: “I write at the instance of His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, to forward herewith the under-listed names of Commissioner Nominees to the Edo State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.”

The Commissioner-nominees include Ethan Osaze Uzamere, Christopher Osaretin Nehikhare, Monday Osaigbovo, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe, Isoken Omo, Stephen Ehikhioya Idehenre, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Patrick Uanseru, and Samuel Alli (Dr.).

Others are Adaze Aguele-Kalu, Kingsley Uwagbale, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, Joshua Omokhodion, Ojiefoh Enaholo Donatus and Christabel Omo Ekwu.

Ogie requested that the above nominees be expeditiously screened and confirmed.

“Please accept the assurance of the warm regards of the Governor,” he added.

The Edo State Assembly, at plenary, screened and confirmed the nominees after due deliberation on Thursday, June 8, 2023.