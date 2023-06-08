10th NASS: Tinubu’s Final Position On APC Zoning Favours Us – Abbas/Kalu Camp

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly affirmed his commitment to the zoning arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the incoming 10th National Assembly.

This was the revelation made by the Abbas/Kalu Campaign secretariat in a statement it issued on Thursday, Naija News gathered.

The submission of the Abbas/Kalu Campaign secretariat follows the meeting of the President with members-elect of the Senate on Wednesday.

It was learnt that Tinubu met with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and 10th Senate members-elect including aspirants for President of the Senate who are aggrieved with the APC plan on Wednesday.

In the statement titled, ‘10th Assembly: Tinubu Remains Firm on APC’s Endorsed Candidates…Appeals to Governors, Lawmakers-elect to Work for Party’s Candidates…as Wase, Jaji Boycott Meeting with President,’ Abbas/Kalu Campaign secretariat noted that Tinubu was strong on supporting the party’s consensus candidates and it does not look like he would change his mind

The Abbas/Kalu Campaign secretariat disclosed that most of the aggrieved aspirants who formed the G7 have stepped down due to the President’s intervention, the Abbas/Kalu campaign claimed that most of the G-7 members stepped down after Tinubu intervened in the matter.

The statement said, “On Wednesday night, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with senators-elect and members-elect of the APC at the Presidential Villa. APC governors and other leaders of the party were in attendance.

“Tinubu spoke firmly on the need to work for the victory of the APC’s candidates for the 10th NASS leadership. He appealed to/begged them to work for Akpabio, Abbas, Barau and Kalu. He said the success of his administration largely depends on whether or not he gets it right with the leadership of the National Assembly. He urged them to see reason with him. He said the candidates were chosen for the stability of the nation.

“Aspirants for Speaker such as Muktar Betara, Gagdi, Miriam, Sada Soli were present. But Ahmed Idris Wase and Aminu Sani Jaji were conspicuously absent, although they got an invitation for the meeting.

“Wase had said during the House valedictory session on Wednesday that he would go ahead to contest for the Speaker’s seat because it has been prophesied that he would become Speaker. There is the likelihood that only Wase would go to the floor to contest, while others may step down after the President’s appeal.”

The APC in May anointed Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom/South-South) President of the Senate; Jibrin Barau (Kano/North-West) for Deputy President of the Senate; Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna/North-West) for Speaker; and Benjamin Kalu (Abia/South-East) for Deputy Speaker.