Nollywood Actor, Nonso Diobi Opens Up On Long Absence From Movie Industry

Talented Nollywood actor, Nonso Diobi, has opened up on the reasons behind his long absence from the movie industry.

Naija News reports that the movie star is among the top male stars in Nollywood and his outstanding performance in films endeared him to fans across the country and beyond.

However, Nonso Diobi, during an interview with Hip TV, said he took time off the movie scene to acquire more knowledge in acting.

He said that fans should anticipate two of his movies that would soon be made known to the public.

The thespian announced that he is officially now a filmmaker and not just a regular movie star that many people know.

Diobi added he is also directing and currently producing his own movies and very soon his fans will appreciate the reasons he took time off the movie scene.

His words; “So basically I put it this way. I always take time off to acquire more knowledge, to become something else in entertainment, and also to keep giving my fans what they want.

“And basically, that’s why I’ve been off the scene for a while and I am coming back with a bang. Right now, I have two movies in the works and I will be making it known to the public pretty soon.

“At the moment, I can officially tell you that I am a filmmaker also, not just the regular Nonso Diobi movie star that you know.

“So I’m also into directing now. I’m producing my own movies, and very soon, the fans will really understand why I took some time off. Because entertainment is my life.”