Juliana Olayode Celebrates Birthday In Style, Days After Reconciliation With Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, has shared adorable photos to celebrate her birthday today, June 7, 2023.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after the thespian publicly apologized to her colleague, Funke Akindele, following their longtime disagreement.

In the photos shared via Instagram, Juliana is captured rocking a pink and white outfit and also complimented it with light make-up and a few accessories.

While expressing appreciation to God for her past, present, and future, the movie star said He is the reason she is hanging on and alive.

She wrote: “Despite all things, inspite of everything, you never left me, you are my anchor, you are my life, the very air that I breathe, my hope, my joy, my happiness, my past, my present, my future, you are the only reason I’m hanging on, the only reason I’m here, the only reason I’m sane, the only reason I’m alive, the only reason I’m well.

“Thank you for choosing to love a girl like me, thank you for loving me recklessly and unconditionally, your love for me humbles me and it bring me to tears, I see it everyday, I see everywhere, you truly are a lover, thank you, thank you, thank you for being GOD!

“Thank you God for granting me another year of life. I’m forever indebted to you!

“Juliana, Oluwatobiloba, Aduragbemi, Ewaoluwapolopolopo, Omo Olayode, Ku ori ire!!!! Ati fi oruko tun tun pe o, Ati fun o ni aso tun tun, imole ti de, igba otun ti de, Ku ori ire”