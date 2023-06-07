APC’s Muslim-Muslim Tcket Is A Big Fraud – Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has described the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, as a fraud.

The spokesman of the forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made this known while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

Baba-Ahmed said Nigerian politicians are using religion to destroy Nigeria’s political system and are poisoning the faith of Nigerians using religion.

The NEF spokesman added that the North did not benefit from the Muhammadu Buhari administration, even though he was a Muslim president for eight years.

He said, “We had a Muslim president for eight years in this country. The North has never been as bad as it. It did nothing to the North.

“What did El-Rufai do for the Muslims? He demolished their houses on the very last day he was leaving, 95 percent of the houses he demolished belonged to Muslims. So of what value has the Muslim-Muslim ticket been to them?

“Muslim-Muslim ticket is a fraud; politicians have poisoned our faith; the earlier we open our eyes the better. They are destroying our political system by bringing faith into it.

“They are deceiving the people into believing that the faith of the people into thinking that the faith of a politician represents a plus or minus to you, it doesn’t.

“For all you know, you could be a Muslim and not pray five times a day, you could be a Christian and have horrible habits.”