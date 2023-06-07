10th NASS: Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With House Of Representatives Speakership Aspirants Emerge

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly taken steps to unite the All Progressives Congress National Assembly members-elect for the purpose of arriving at a joint decision on the zoning of the principal offices.

The President, in a meeting which started around 7 pm at the State House yesterday, met with contestants for the post of Speaker who are challenging the party’s choice, Tajudeen Abbas.

Among the House of Representatives Speaker contenders at the meeting were Yusuf Gagdi (Pankshin/Kanke/Constituency); Sada Soli (Jibia /Kaita Constituency); Miriam Onuoha (Okigwe North Constituency); and Muktar Betara (Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwayar Kusar Constituency).

The meeting was also attended by the APC’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore

A source who spoke to The Nation on the condition of anonymity stated that Tinubu pleaded with the aspirants for Speakership to step down for Abbas.

He said his plea was in the interest of national cohesion and unity.

However, the aggrieved aspirants promised to consult their supporters and get back to the President through Senator Omisore, who led them to the meeting.

It was learnt that some of the aspirants may withdraw for Abbas in deference to the President.

The source said: “The President made a deft move to prevail on those aspiring to be the Speaker to step down for Abbas. He urged them to allow a seamless takeoff of the 10th House of Representatives.

“The session was a follow-up to the interaction he had with Betara on Monday.

“Tinubu brokered a no-winner, no vanquished situation. These aspirants will be accommodated in the power-sharing in the House.

“He has also granted the request of the candidates to consult with their supporters.”

A source said the ruling party is not comfortable with how a contestant for Senate President “has monetised and bastardised the process.”

The source said: “The aspirant has involved traditional rulers in the campaigns. His billboards are all over the place. He is engaged in all manner of propaganda. He is carrying on as if he is contesting a general election.”

A Senator also told the publication that the parley became necessary to put the house in order before the inauguration

He said: “The President will be meeting with the APC senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect tomorrow (today) to make a final appeal. APC governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are expected at the meeting.”