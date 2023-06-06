“Rest Now’ – Bashir Ahmad Reacts As Court Dismisses Suit Against Tinubu

The special assistant on Digital Communications during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the court order dismissing the suit against President Bola Tinubu regarding the 25% of votes in the FCT.

According to Ahmad, it is time for everyone to rest.

His reaction follows the declaration by a federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday which rejected a lawsuit filed by five residents of the federal capital territory, aiming to prevent the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as president.

Presiding Judge, Inyang Ekwo instructed the lawyer representing the five plaintiffs to pay N10 million each to the attorney-general of the federation and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The plaintiffs, Anyaegbunam Okoye, David Adzer, Jeffrey Ucheh Osang Paul, and Chibuike Nwanchukwu, in the suit filed on April 28 avered that Tinubu failed to secure at least 25 percent of votes cast in the FCT.

They charged the court to set aside the certificate of return issued to Tinubu and restrain the CJN and any other judicial officer from swearing in any candidate in the presidential election as president or vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria pending the determination of the suit.

However, the suit was dismissed on Tuesday for lack of merit.

Reacting to the development, Ahmad wrote on his Twitter account: “A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit against President Tinubu’s inauguration over 25% of FCT votes. This part has also come to an end. Anyone should rest now.”