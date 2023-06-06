‘Never Tell Your Family Everything, It Will Backfire’ – Tonto Dikeh Shares Life Lessons

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared some important life lessons she has learnt as she celebrates her 38th birthday today.

Naija News reports that the thespian cum politician took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself rocking a pink outfit.

She also recalled growing up in church, holding different positions, and how she almost became a pastor.

Speaking about some of the things she had learnt in life, the controversial actress said people should avoid telling their friends and family everything because it will backfire.

While advising people to be nice and selfish with their space, Tonto Dikeh added that multiple streams of income are the new self-love, self-care, and biggest boss move.

She wrote: “Things I have learnt in 38years

“Never tell your family everything, it will back fire.

“Never tell your friends everything, it will back fire.

“Never tell anyone how much you have in the bank, that’s for you and the bank alone.

“DONT BE TOO NICE, not everyone has your heart.Be a GOOD PERSON BUT NOT A TOO NICE PERSON.

“No one is like you, Embrace your uniqueness..

“Show yourself as much love as you can!!

“Be selfish with your Space, Boundaries, Love and Trust.

“Multiple streams of income is the new SELF LOVE, SELFCARE AND BIGGEST BOSS MOVE.

“No matter how little start something that brings daily income.

“Fixed deposits is the biggest scam, next time ask your bank you want to invest with them and watch your self become a billionaire.

“Finding closure is a scam,Move on and Rebuild. Be your own motivation to be better and do better.

“I grew up In church.. I was a Cell leader.

“I was Dept. Assistant. I almost became a pastor.

“I still have 70% Village mentality.”