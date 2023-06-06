Nasarawa Governor, Sule Appoints SSG, 23 Aides

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has reappointed Muhammad Ubandoma-Aliyu as the secretary to the state government (SSG).

The governor also appointed no fewer than twenty-three aides to his cabinet. This was the governor’s first set of appointments after his inauguration for a second term in office, Naija News reports.

The appointments were confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the permanent secretary (Cabinet Affairs and Special Services) at the office of the SSG, Mohammad Iliyasu-Idde.

Governor Sule also approved the appointment of other aides, including senior special Assistants (SSA), Muhammad Abubakar-Muhammad, Government House, Abubakar Murtala-Mohammed – Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Imran Jibrin – Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Maianguwa, Abuja Liaison Office, Saphia Muhammed, Meda, and David Maiyaki, State Assembly Liaison.

The governor also appointed 17 other special assistants, Naija News understands.

In other news, a spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, alleged that a former Governor is pushing heavily to become the next Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Bwala said if the former governor or any politician is appointed to succeed Godwin Emefiele as the CBN boss, the Bola Tinubu administration would be riddled with monumental scandals.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, the PDP chieftain also listed the criteria for the role of the new apex bank boss under the Tinubu government.

Bwala said the next CBN Governor must not be a member of any political party, must not have belonged to any political party, and none of his or her family members should be a member of any political party.

The PDP stalwart asserted that the next apex bank boss must not have been indicted or is being investigated or prosecuted by any law enforcement body.

According to Bwala, Emefiele’s successor must not own a bank or financial institution, part-own a bank or be a shareholder of any bank or financial institution.

Bwala added that he or she must not have executed any contract on behalf of a bank or served as a consultant for any bank or any financial institution and must not have a debt liability with any bank or financial institution.