AC Milan Sack Technical Director Paolo Maldini

Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan have sacked their former captain, Paolo Maldini who has been serving as the club’s technical director for five years.

Before Paolo Maldini became the technical director of the Italian Serie A giants in 2018, the club had failed to win a Scudetto since 2011. But within four years of his reign at the club, AC Milan won their first Scudetto in 11 years in the 2021-2022 season.

This season, the team finished fourth in Serie A and made it to the Champions League quarterfinals before falling to Inter Milan at San Siro.

The Rossoneri were able to sign Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, and Olivier Giroud in great part due to Maldini’s efforts as technical director.

The 54-year-old Italian football icon spent his entire playing career at AC Milan, participating in 901 matches and winning 26 trophies, including five European Cup/Champions League titles and seven Serie A titles.

“We thank him for his years of service, contributing to the return to the Champions League and to winning the Scudetto,” AC Milan said in a statement.

The statement added that Maldini’s “day-to-day duties will be performed by a team working in close integration with the first team manager.”

Paolo Maldini who played as a defender made 126 appearances for Italy national team between 1988 to 2002, helping the country to finish second in 1994 FIFA World Cup and third in 1990 edition of the tournament.