10th Assembly: Wike’s Kinsman Emerges Speaker In Rivers Assembly

An indigene of the Obio/Akpor local government area, where the former River State’s governor, Nyesom Wike hails from emerged as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday.

Naija News gathered that the member representing Obio/Akpor Constituency 1, Hon Martins Amaewhule was yesterday elected as Speaker of the 10th Assembly in the state.

Amaewhule was elected yesterday following his nomination by the member representing Okrika Constituency, Hon Linda Stewart, which was seconded by the lawmaker representing Akuku-Toru Constituency, Hon Major Jack.

It was also learnt that the House as well elected the member representing Gokana Constituency, Hon Dumle Mao as the deputy speaker for the 10th Assembly in the state.

Amaewhule, after taking his oath of office pledged that the House under his leadership would come up with legislation that will stand the test of time.

While also proposing a top-class Assembly, he appreciated his colleagues for voting in his favour and assured a House of Assembly that will not betray the confidence of the people.

Earlier, the Rivers State, Governor Siminalaye Fubara while inaugurating the 10th Assembly cited section 105, subsection 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended which conferred on him the powers to dissolve the previous assembly (in this case the 9th) and simultaneously proclaim the 10th which will begin by electing principal officers of the house.

He said “My duty this morning is officially to dissolve the 9th Assembly and inaugurate the 10th Assembly so that you can commence your first session.

“Whereas it is provided in section 105, subsection 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended. That the person elected as governor shall have the power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the state assembly immediately after being sworn in.

“Therefore, I, Siminalayi Fubara Governor of Rivers State, in the exercise of the powers bestowed upon me by section 105 subsection 3 as aforesaid, and of all other powers enabling me on that behalf hereby proclaim that the first session of the 10th Rivers State Assembly holds at 10:00 am on this day, Monday the 5th of June, 2023, in the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, Port Harcourt.”