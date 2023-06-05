What Peter Obi Told Alex Otti At Thanksgiving Service

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has appealed to the new governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, to focus on delivering good governance to the people of the state.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made the appeal during the Thanksgiving service of Otti, after his inauguration on May 29.

Sharing photos of the event via Twitter, the former governor of Anambra State said many people in Abia have been subjected to untold hardship.

He urged Otti to highly prioritize programs and policies on health, education, and pulling people out of poverty.

Peter Obi also expressed optimism that in the next four years, the residents of the state will be happy like they are today.

He said, “I was in Abia State for the Thanksgiving Service of my dear friend and brother, the Governor of Abia State, Dr @alexottiofr.

“I used the opportunity to appeal to Gov Otti to focus on delivering good governance to the people of Abia State, especially the less privileged. The less privileged people in Nigeria have been subjected to many untold hardships and have suffered enough. Programs and policies focusing on health, education and pulling people out of poverty should be highly prioritized.

“In the next 4 years, I do sincerely hope that the less privileged will be as happy as they are today, rejoicing for the new dawn in the State and looking forward to a better tomorrow.

“May God give him the wisdom, strength and understanding to take the State higher in all ramifications. God bless the good people of Abia State, as we all work towards the building of the New Nigeria”