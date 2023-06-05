Makinde Endorses Ogundoyin As 10th Assembly Speaker

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has expressed his support for Debo Ogundoyin to serve as the Speaker of the state’s 10th House of Assembly.

Ogundoyin is no stranger to the role, having served as the Speaker of the 9th assembly.

Governor Makinde made this endorsement public during a ceremony in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

The event celebrated the commissioning of an electricity restoration project for several local communities, including Olorunda Ogunsola, Idi Obi, Karen, and the Jigan area.

The project was generously donated by Dotun Sanusi, a prominent business figure based in Ibadan.

Gov. Makinde Appoints New PMS Chairman To Replace Auxiliary

In other news, Makinde has replaced Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxiliary with Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa as the Chairman of the Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

The replacement was announced in a statement on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The statement also disclosed that Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal was named as the new secretary of the PMS.

Olanrewaju explained that the appointments are part of the reorganization of the PMS embarked upon by the state government.

The statement reads, “Oyo State Government has announced Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa, former Park Management System (PMS) Secretary, as the new Chairman.

“Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal is to serve as the secretary.”