Ex-Oyo Gov, Olunloyo Debunks Death Rumour

A former governor of old Oyo State and a respected elder statesman, Omololu Olunloyo, has officially debunked rumours of his death, confirming that he is alive and well.

Speaking from his residence in Molete, Ibadan, on Friday, Olunloyo reassured the public of his health during an interview with Punch.

The rumours concerning Olunloyo’s alleged demise had circulated earlier, causing confusion and concern among the public and his followers.

These claims were reported by several news outlets, though not by Naija News.

Addressing the misinformation directly, Olunloyo stated, “I am hale and hearty,” thereby putting to rest any speculations about his well-being.

The clarification from Olunloyo himself has helped dispel the rumors and reassured the community and his supporters who hold him in high esteem due to his contributions to the state and the nation during his tenure as governor.

However, Olunloyo, while speaking, said, “I’m still here, not yet gone.”

He also expressed worry over the rumour and asked who would live forever, stressing, “Those breaking death news and the person presumed dead will all die one day.

“I’ve been lucky. My father died at 42, while my mother died at 102. I’m 89. I’ve crossed the expected life age.”

The elder statesman also illustrated how the rumour of his death hit several news platforms on June 7, 2022.

He noted that the rumour mongers claimed that he died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

A few days later, the family issued a statement, declaring that he was not dead but suffering from old age ailment and asked Nigerians to pray for him to survive the health complications.