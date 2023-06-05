‘Jail Or Kill Me, I Have No Fear’ – Iyabo Ojo Dares Sanwo-Olu Over Arrest Threat

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has dared the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over a threat to arrest her.

Naija News reports that this came after the Lagos State government ordered the thespian to pay a total sum of N18,640,092.00 as personal income tax within seven days or face arrest.

According to the assessment notice, Iyabo Ojo has a tax liability of N7,376,000.00 for the year 2022 and an outstanding liability of N11,264,092 for the 2021 income year.

She was given 7-days ultimatum to make the payment or face the consequences.

Reacting via a lengthy post on her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo expressed displeasure at how the government comes up with such an outrageous amount.

The actress noted she had earlier filed a complaint regarding the tax issue and nothing was done.

Iyabo Ojo added that she isn’t paying anything and the Sanwo-Olu can arrest, jail, or kill her because she is not afraid to die.

She wrote: “Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu please, how do you people come up with these outrageous personal income taxes you send on a daily basis?

“After paying for different types of taxes for one’s businesses, house, and all, you still come up with all this huge amount and give me 7 days to pay up, lol. Last time, you people asked me to come to your office, I came, you asked me to explain and declare what I earn, which I did with my tax consultant, but noooooooooooooo you did not respond to my letter, because you want me to pay you an outrageous amount that I do not have, make i go theif ni? I ask again, “How do you people come up with such outrageous bills

“I don’t know how much you think I get paid. Hence, your team will come up with this conclusion.

“What have you people ever done for me as a government? NOTHING!!! I have single-handedly raised my kids and so many others, plus myself without a single deny from the government. Yet you feel so entitled to reaping over 100% from where you did not sow.

“I have worked, and I’m still working tirelessly to survive in this country without the support of the government, but yet you just sit in your office and come up with different outrageous bills. Nothing is working right in this country, but yet you feel the need to take from where you have not sworn. Since you guys insist, You can gladly come and close down my business, arrest me, jail me, or kill me for all I care, we all will die one day and I will never be afraid of what will eventually be everyone’s faith… what I do not have I can not give. I have no FEAR”