Gambari Hands Over To Gbajabiamila As New Chief of Staff

Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, has handed over to his successor and the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Naija News reports that Gambari handed over to Gbajabiamila on Monday at a handover ceremony, which took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also attended the ceremony and posed for a photo session with the duo.

Recall that the President, last week Friday, appointed Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff following a series of meetings and consultations with APC stakeholders.

The President also approved the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

The new appointments, which were made in a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), were contained in a statement on Friday by State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Akpabio, Wike, Umahi

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, met with former governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former governors arrived at about 2:33 pm and were delayed by security, who wanted to get clearance from their superior before allowing them to proceed to the President’s office, as they were not briefed on the visit.