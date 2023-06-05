10th National Assembly: Court Bars EFCC, Others From Detaining Yari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) have been restrained from detaining the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Monday in an ex-parte motion filed by Michael Aondoakaa (SAN) on Yari’s behalf.

The presiding judge also barred the Department of State Services (DSS) from detaining the senator-elect, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Okorowo ordered the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS to show cause in the next adjourned date on why the prayers sought on the motion ex-parte should not be granted.

“The respondents are however restrained from detaining the applicant until the return date for the order to show cause,” the judge ruled and adjourned the matter until June 8.

Through his team of lawyers led by Aondoakaa, Yari had filed the ex-parte motion marked FHC/ANJ/CS/785/23 asking the court to restrain the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS from arresting him.

In the motion dated and filed on June 2, Yari sued the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

He prayed the court to stop the three agencies from arresting and/or threatening to arrest and detain him to prevent him from participating in the proclamation of the 10th Senate by President Bola Tinubu on June 13.

Yari, who gave 15 grounds on why the application should be granted, averred that he was desirous of contesting the position of the president of the senate in accordance with the 1999 constitution (as amended), and pursuant to the senate standing orders 2022 (amended).

He said his aspiration to contest the position had received overwhelming support from the general public and senators-elect irrespective of party affiliations.

Yari said the support which he has continued to garner across party lines has drawn consternation from some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who have allegedly resorted to using the respondents and their agents to harass and threaten to arrest and detain him on trumped-up charges for the period leading to the first sitting of the senate when nominations and election of presiding officers would be constituted.