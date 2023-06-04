How Ooni’s Third Wife, Tobi Phillips Bought Full Box Of Aso-Oke To Intimidate Others

Nigerian former beauty queen, Tobi Phillips, the third wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has recounted how she bought a full box of Aso-Oke fabrics to intimidate others.

Naija News reports that the queen made the confession while celebrating her birthday on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in a post shared on Instagram.

According to Olori Tobi, she got a sarcastic look from the Ooni because she is not a lover of gele (headgear) from the onset.

Expressing regrets over her action, Tobi Philips complained about the constant headache she experiences after wearing headgear.

She wrote: “Getting Married, I already bought a box full of Asooke. Ni pe mo ma fun won left and right “Slaying Gele”.

“I’m sure my Ori was just looking at me Like yinmu “Just dey Play” coz I haven’t been a Gele person from the onset.

“And the way the headache sets in after some minutes of tying Gele regardless of how soft it is, I’m like Omo!

“Anyways, I tied this Gele for aesthetics. Grateful to God for the Gift of Life. Grateful to God for the Gift of Life # june 4th Happy Weekend Lovers”

I Don’t Cook For Ooni

Meanwhile, Tobi Philips Ogunwusi has revealed the deal breaker in their marriage.

Naija News reports that Tobi made this known during an interview on TVC Entertainment where she opened up about her relationship with the traditional monarch.

Tobi said her deal breaker is whenever Ooni lays his hand on her and if that happens it would be the end of their marriage.

She, however, pointed out that the imperial majesty is not such kind of man that will hit a woman.

According to the queen, she is a fantastic cook but does not cook for the Ooni because he has a chef.