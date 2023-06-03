25 Killed In Fresh Benue Community Deadly Attack

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday morning reportedly killed over 25 people in a fresh attack on communities in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state.

Naija News reports that the attack occurred in Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council ward of Katsina-Ala LG.

Locals told Saturday SUN that over 25 persons were killed, several others were injured, and houses and property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Also confirming the attack, the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government, Alfred Atera, accused local bandits of being behind the dastardly act.

He condemned the attack on the Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council ward, adding he could not confirm the number of deaths immediately.

According to Atera, they have recovered over ten dead bodies from the area.

The Chairman described the killings as senseless, inhuman, and barbaric. He called on all security formations to, as a matter of urgency, double their efforts in combating the renewed attacks on the Benue people.

He urged security operatives to intensify surveillance in the areas prone to attacks to avert further breakdown of law within the local government.

LG boss sympathized with the families of the victims and promised to continue to support and implement every lawful means in a bid to permanently end the senseless killing of innocent people of Katsina-Ala Local Government and all Benue people.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Benue state command, SP Catherine Anene, also confirmed the attack.