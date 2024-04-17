Abducted Wife Of Ortom’s Former CoS, Maid Regain Freedom

Mrs Abigail Orbunde and her maid Patience Ogute, who were abducted in a harrowing incident last Friday, have been released from captivity.

Mrs Orbunde is the wife of Mr Terwase Orbunde, the former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

The kidnapping occurred on the outskirts of Makurdi along the Mobile Barracks-Welfare Quarters Road when armed men, suspected to be herders, ambushed Mr. Orbunde and his entourage.

During the attack, Mr Orbunde was shot in the arm, and his wife along with their maid were taken hostage.

Following the incident, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N100 million for their release.

The news of their liberation was shared in a statement on the verified social media handle of Mr. Tahav Agerzua, a close associate of the Orbunde family. The statement did not disclose whether the ransom was paid in full or detail the circumstances under which their release was secured.

Mr. Agerzua said in a statement that Mrs. Orbunde and her maid “regained their freedom Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after an undisclosed amount was paid as ransom to their abductors, who had demanded N100 million.”

He stated that “the captives spent four harrowing days in captivity before their release. They have reunited with some of their family members and taken to hospital for immediate medical attention.

“Mrs Orbunde expressed gratitude to God for their deliverance and said they walked long distances in the bush without food and water.

“Her husband, who is receiving treatment in hospital for gunshot wounds, thanked God and all those who stood with the family through prayers and financial contributions that have secured their release.”