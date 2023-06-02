You Did Nothing To Make Nigeria Better – Sowore Blasts Osinbajo

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has berated former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, accusing him of doing nothing to make the country better during his eight years in office.

Sowore alleged that Osinbajo and his principal, former President Muhammadu Buhari only worked as a tag team to destroy Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter account on Friday where he shared a video of Osinbajo’s flight after departing Abuja on Monday following the handover ceremony to a new government, Omokri knocked the former Vice President, describing him as a failure.

He wrote: “Failure Par Excellence! The end of an error! @ProfOsinbajo returned back from Abuja having done absolutely nothing to make Nigeria better than he met it!

@ProfOsinbajo and @MBuhari destroyed Nigeria as a tag team. As my secondary school Principal used to say: “Bose Lo, Lose Bo!” (BL,LB) -(He went Empty Handed and returned Empty Handed).”

Hold The N63 Billion Meant for Buhari, Osinbajo

Meanwhile, political analyst, Reno Omokri has laid out some demands for President Bola Tinubu-led federal government following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Omokri noted that he was in full support of the subsidy removal as it was part of the manifesto of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

He, however, insisted that civil servant salaries have to be increased and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s multiple exchange rates must be halted.

Omokri also urged the government to pay palliatives to the poorest of Nigerians.

The former presidential candidate demanded that the ₦63 billion severance package meant for Buhari, the former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo must be stopped until the above conditions are met.