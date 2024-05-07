They Are Using It To Rob Nigerians – Sowore Reacts To CBN’s 0.5% Cybersecurity Levy

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore has reacted to CBN’s new directive, which states that commercial banks should impose a 0.5% cybersecurity levy on all electronic transactions.

Sowore claimed that the CBN is using the newly amended Cybercrimes Prohibition Act of 2015 to rob Nigerians.

He added that like the CBN, the Nigeria Police Force is using the old Cybercrimes Prohibition Act as a tool to cage journalists in the country.

Speaking via his X account on Tuesday, the political activist alleged that the police claimed not to be aware of the amendment of the Cybercrimes Prohibition Act 2015 assented to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He wrote, “The @cenbank is using the newly amended #cybercrimes Prohibition Act of 2015 to rob Nigerians while the @PoliceNG is using the old Cybercrimes Prohibition Act as a tool to cage journalists. When we visited the Cybercrime Unit of the @PoliceNG yesterday to #FreeDanielOjukwu they claimed not to be aware of the amendment of the Cybercrimes Prohibition Act 2015 assented to by @officialABAT in February 2024, under the newly amended law @Policeng had no right to arrest Daniel Ojukwu because the notorious “Section 24” has forbidden arresting people based on frivolous petitions by aggrieved thieves on govt. Lawless country! #RevolutionNow”