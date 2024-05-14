CBN Appoints 11 Agents For Oil, Gas Exports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has designated 11 pre-shipment monitoring and evaluation agents for oil and gas exports in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the appointment was announced in circular TED/FEM/PUB/FPC/OO1/014 dated May 13, 2024, by the Director of the Trade and Exchange Department at the apex bank, Dr Hassan Mahmud.

The circular states that the appointment is effective immediately. As per the circular obtained by journalists on Tuesday, the appointments are divided into 9 pre-shipment inspection agents and 2 monitoring and evaluation agents.

The circular listed the 9 Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents as follows:

1- Neroli Technologies Limited: Qua Iboe, Forcados, and Bonny

2- Holborn Oil and Gas Inter Ltd: Usman, Egina, and Yoho

3- Swede Control Intertek Ltd: Ima (Otakikpo), Erha, and Ajapa

4- Fel Tov Energy & Investment Ltd: Tulja, Antan and Odudu

5- JBIS Inter; Resources Ltd: Agbami, Bonga, Okoro and Akpo

6- Patibon Services Ltd: Ebok, Oyo, Pennington, E.A, and Okwori

7- Offshores Bulk Inspection Co Ltd: Escravos, Brass and Anyyala-Madu

8- Candid Oil Services Ltd: Okono, Ugo-Cha, Abo and Aje

9- Dakee Engineering and Construction Limited: LNG, Escravos and Bonny River Terminal (BRT).

Monitoring and Evaluation Agents:

1- Arlington Securities Nigeria Limited: JBIS, Offshore Bulk Inspection Co.Ltd, Neroli Holborn Oil Gas, Dakee Engineering & Construction Ltd (Gas), and DV Howells Nigeria Limited

2- DV Howells Nigeria Limited: Feltov Energy, Swede Control, Patibon Services, and Candid Oil Services Ltd.

The CBN has also informed authorized dealers, including the Nigerian Customs Services, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), all terminal operators, and all oil and gas companies about the directive, Naija News understands.