Fuel Subsidy: The N63 Billion Meant for Buhari, Osinbajo Must Be Placed On Hold – Omokri

Political analyst, Reno Omokri has laid out some demands for President Bola Tinubu led federal government following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Omokri noted that he was in full support of the subsidy removal as it was part of the manifesto of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

He, however, insisted that civil servant salaries have to be increased and the Central Bank of Nigeria multiple exchange rates must be halted.

Omokri also urged the government to pay palliatives to the poorest of Nigerians.

The former presidential candidate demanded that the ₦63 billion severance package meant for Buhari, the former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo must be stopped until the above conditions are met.

He wrote, “I support the removal of fuel subsidy with my full chest. It was part of our manifesto as the Peoples Democratic Party, both under Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and former President Jonathan.

“However: 1. Civil servants salaries have to be increased

“2. The CBN must also immediately end multiple exchange rates

“3. Palliatives must be paid to the poorest 5% of Nigerians

“4. The ₦63 billion meant to pay severance to General Buhari, Osinbajo, and the outgone Governors should be halted until 1-3 have been implemented

“If these conditions are met, it will be unpatriotic not to support the deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry.”