Tinubu Releases Presidential Inauguration Video

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has released a three-minute video of his inauguration at the 5,000-capacity Eagle Square in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News reports that the video captioned “Welcome to the era of the Renewed Hope”, captured the moments Tinubu arrived at the venue for the swearing-in and received the national salute from the presidential guards.

The video, which was released via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, also captured the moments the former Governor of Lagos State was sworn in as the 16th Nigerian President and delivered his inaugural speech.

It also recorded the moments the new President received the national flags from the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, and inspected the presidential guard brigade.

Watch the video below.

Presidential Guard Slumps During Tinubu’s Inauguration

A soldier from the presidential guard brigade caused a momentary commotion on Monday morning when she collapsed at the parade ground just before the start of the inauguration program for President Bola Tinubu.

The young female soldier, whose identity was not disclosed, was swiftly taken to one of the nearby temporary clinics set up for emergencies at Eagle Square, where the swearing-in ceremony was taking place.

Multiple sources that spoke with Punch recounted witnessing the soldier showing signs of discomfort while on guard duty before collapsing.

After some time, she regained consciousness but was unable to continue her duties and almost fainted again.

It was reported that she was subsequently transported to a hospital for further medical attention.

Further inquiries at the mobile clinics confirmed the incident. Medic Alkali Yusuff, one of the personnel who assisted the soldier, described the sequence of events.