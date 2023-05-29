Presidential Guard Slumps During Tinubu’s Inauguration

A soldier from the presidential guard brigade caused a momentary commotion on Monday morning when she collapsed at the parade ground just before the start of the inauguration program for President Bola Tinubu.

The young female soldier, whose identity was not disclosed, was swiftly taken to one of the nearby temporary clinics set up for emergencies at Eagle Square, where the swearing-in ceremony was taking place.

Multiple sources that spoke with Punch recounted witnessing the soldier showing signs of discomfort while on guard duty before collapsing.

“It happened so quickly. When she fell, there was panic. We feared she had passed away before she was carried on a stretcher to one of the mobile clinics,” one source shared.

After some time, she regained consciousness but was unable to continue her duties and almost fainted again.

It was reported that she was subsequently transported to a hospital for further medical attention.

Further inquiries at the mobile clinics confirmed the incident. Medic Alkali Yusuff, one of the personnel who assisted the soldier, described the sequence of events.

“Do you mean the lady who fainted? Yes, we were the ones who evacuated her. We initially provided first aid treatment. However, after her recovery, she still felt dizzy and weak, having earlier vomited. When she returned, she was brought back by some soldiers and placed on a stretcher in one of the makeshift tents since she couldn’t walk properly. She has been taken to a military hospital for admission,” explained Yusuff.

However, a senior medical official on duty clarified that the soldier’s collapse was attributed to food poisoning rather than exhaustion, dispelling speculations. Trauma surgeon Dr Olanrewaju Olatunji shed light on the situation.

“We managed to revive her. But after some time, she returned to the parade ground and vomited again. So we restarted the resuscitation process. However, due to her level of consciousness, we decided to evacuate her and referred her to an army hospital,” stated Dr. Olatunji.

He further explained that it was likely she had consumed unhealthy or improperly prepared food.

At the inauguration ceremony, each of the four mobile clinics was staffed by a consultant specializing in various medical fields.

The presence of these medical professionals ensured prompt medical attention to any emergencies that arose during the event.

The collaboration between the medical personnel and other security agencies, such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Guards Brigade, facilitated the safe and efficient evacuation of individuals in need of medical assistance.

While the soldier’s collapse caused a brief disruption, the swift response from the medical team ensured her well-being and the continuation of the inauguration proceedings.