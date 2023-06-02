How I Survived After Discovering My Husband Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality cum actress, Toke Makinwa, has opened up on how she was able to cope with the situation of her estranged husband, Maje Ayida, impregnating his ex-girlfriend.

Naija News reports that Toke during the latest episode of her YouTube vlog series, ‘Toke Moments’ said she got devastated when she learnt the pregnancy was nine months.

Recall in 2015, the thespian separated from her husband, Ayida, however, the marriage was officially dissolved in court in 2017.

According to the media personality, her job was the only consolation as she insisted on going to work despite being emotionally downcast about her husband’s infidelity.

Toke said her boss also advised her to leave work but she said she could cope because she has learned to avoid missing emotions with work.

Makinwa said, “I think that [my job] was the only thing that I was sure of in my life. Every other thing that was familiar has failed. The world that I had built had crumbled. And the only thing that I was sure of, was my job.

“I remember walking into the [radio] studio, and like 7am the World News goes on. And there is a call from the owner of the radio station, and he is like, ‘everyone is talking about you, I don’t want to get into it but people are thinking you would literally fall apart. I think you need to go home.”

“ I have learned to leave my feelings at the door and then pick them up when I am on my way home. So, once I walk into the studio, it’s not about me.

‘It’s about the millions of people who are trying to make their ways to work; they are the ones who are tuning in expecting to get entertained, informed, and on top of what is going in the world.”