Why Are You Trying To Take My Money? – Lilian Afegbai Calls Out Real Warri Pikin

Nollywood actress cum media personality, Lilian Afegbai has taken to social media to call out her colleague, Anita Asuoha, also known as Real Warri Pikin, over her expensive ‘Aso Ebi’

Naija News reports that Real Warri Pickin is planning to renew her wedding vows with her husband on their 10th year anniversary.

However, in a video shared on the internet, Afegbai lamented that her long-time friend has made life difficult for her by forcing her to buy her expensive Aso Ebi.

In her usual ‘gossipy vibe’, Afegbai detailed how her friend called her out because she couldn’t afford to pay for the cloth for her dream wedding.

The actress explained that when the comedian reached out to her about the occasion and the cloth price she did not pay for months since she could not afford it.

However, Afegbai claimed that Real Warri Pikin later tagged her in a video in an attempt to remind her.

The actress couldn’t help but express her hurt, stating that Warri Pikin knows she doesn’t have a man, yet she still wants to take the little money she has.

Watch the video below,